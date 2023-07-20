Principal judge explains delays in Kwoyelo trial

The trial of Thomas Kwoyelo, a former commander of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army has stalled because of lack of money. In 2010, Kwoyelo was produced in court to answer charges that included among others; crimes against humanity, willful killings, taking hostages, and destruction of property in northern Uganda. Principal judge Dr Flavia Nzeija was speaking at the launch of a judicial bench book on criminal adjudication of international crimes in Uganda, in Kampala.