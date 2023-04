Prince Nakibinge commends Saudi Arabia for easing pilgrimage

In June, many Muslims will converge on Mecca for the Hajj or annual pilgrimage. Today, the titular head of the Muslim community Prince Kassim Nakibinge lauded the Saudi Arabian Government for easing access to the house of God known as the Kabba, for pilgrims from Uganda. Prince Nakibinge spoke during a by the Saudi Arabian envoy to Uganda Jamal Mohammed Al-Madani at his residence in Kibuli.