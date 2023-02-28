Prime suspect in Nagirinya murder case weeps as crime scene reconstruction is played in court

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

In a dramatic turn of events, Kasolo Copriyam, also known as Arsenal, the prime suspect in the murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa, was seen shedding tears in court while watching a video that showed a crime scene reconstruction. The video was presented as evidence before the High Court.

During the proceedings, Kasolo and his co-suspect listened to the testimony of the 12th prosecution witness, Detective Corporal Alex Michael Osekenyi. The detective showed a video in which Kasolo led the police back to the location where Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's bodies were dumped. The video appeared on a screen before the court, and Kasolo could not hold back his tears as he explained to police detectives how he and his co-suspects killed and dumped the bodies.

The prosecution has tendered the video evidence, which was stored on a flash disk, as an exhibit in court. In a related development, the prosecution presented two more witnesses, both mobile money dealers from whom the suspects withdrew money from Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's stolen phones.

Tom Wokubibwa, who operates a shop in Kosovo Lungujja, testified before Justice Isaac Muwata that on August 31st, 2019, at about 6.25 PM, a short, dark-skinned man wearing dreadlocks withdrew UGX 24,000 from Ronald Kitayimbwa's phone. Another mobile money dealer, Disan Iga, testified that he operates a mobile money shop in Nalukolongo and that in August 2019, Lubega John Bosco, aka Manomano, withdrew UGX 260,000 from Maria Nagirinya's phone. Iga was able to identify Manomano in court.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped and murdered on August 28th, 2019, and their bodies were dumped in a swamp at Nakitutuli in Mukono district.

The hearing is set to continue tomorrow morning.