Prime Minister wants all traditional birth attendants arrested

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered the arrest of all traditional birth attendants found operating in Kagadi, emphasizing that their activities are illegal. This directive is in line with a 2010 government order prohibiting traditional birth attendants from assisting expectant mothers, aiming to enhance maternal and infant mortality rates. The decision to apprehend TBAs comes in response to ongoing reports indicating that only 47% of mothers in Kagadi are delivering in established health facilities.