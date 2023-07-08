Prime Minister Nabbanja urges farmers to adjust

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has challenged farmers to adapt to mechanization in time and plant early for better yields. The call came as she met farmers to be assisted to access quality seeds at affordable prices if they are to benefit from their sweat. She said the president had outlined six policy proposals that should be pursued to develop the agricultural sector. The farmer education, mobilization, value addition, and service delivery campaign is slated to start in August this year with Greater Mubende first before spreading to other districts in the country.