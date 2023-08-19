Prime Minister Nabbanja tips farmers on fighting poverty

Prime Minister Robin Nabbanja has launched a campaign to educate Ugandans on how to fight poverty through better farming methods. The campaign kicked off in the Mityana district and will cover the greater Mubende districts. At the launch campaign at Kiryokya, Karangaalo sub-county in Mityana district the premier revealed that over fifty billion shillings had been injected in Greater Mubende districts to alleviate poverty through the Agriculture sector.