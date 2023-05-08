Prime minister Mayiga confident of Buganda’s Future

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Muyiga is confident that cultural institutions like Buganda still play an important role in modern-day society. According to Mayiga, culture forms the very foundation of people's lives and how they are likely to conduct themselves. But he also believes that culture should move with the times to be of use to the development of society. On Friday this week, Mayiga will mark 10 years in office as Buganda’s premier, and in a media interaction today at Mengo, he shed some light on his time in office.