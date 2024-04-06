Presidential Industrial Skilling Initiative launches Common User Facilities to empower youth

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Presidential Industrial Skilling Initiative has unveiled plans to establish common user facilities in collaboration with skilled youths. This initiative follows the government's ambitious project to create 38 new common user facilities aimed at supporting the nation's youth.

The management of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs has confirmed the forthcoming establishment of Common User Facilities nationwide. These facilities will serve as production hubs for graduates from the Presidential Skilling Initiatives.

Mr. Raymond Kamugisha, Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, outlined the strategy to set up at least two Common User Facilities in each zone. These facilities will enable graduates to engage in production activities and showcase their products while awaiting permanent work placements.

It's important to note that graduates utilizing the Common User Facilities will do so for a designated period.

This rotation system ensures that new cohorts of graduates can also benefit from these resources.

Mr. Kamugisha stressed the significance of Regional District Commissioners (RDCs) in monitoring and supporting Presidential skilling graduates. Their involvement is crucial in ensuring that these graduates effectively apply the skills acquired during their training, thereby positively impacting their lives and communities.