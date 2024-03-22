President's cabinet reshuffle stirs debate

By Juma Kirya More by this Author

On Friday evening, the President enacted changes to the cabinet, ushering in newcomers to various positions. This cabinet is anticipated to serve under the President until the end of the current presidential term.

Members of Parliament have shared their expectations for the newly appointed cabinet, evoking mixed reactions.

New ministers such as Balaam Barugahara, Lillian Aber, and Phiona Nyamutooro are perceived as supporters of the Patriotic League of Uganda, led by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Some MPs speculate that these appointments may signal preparations for future responsibilities, possibly within Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba's cabinet.

The President's restructuring also extended to the army, with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba ascending to the top of the UPDF leadership as Chief of Defence Forces. MPs are keen to observe the impact of his leadership on the UPDF, although concerns have been raised regarding allegations of inhumane treatment during the 2021 general elections.

As the newly appointed cabinet members await confirmation by parliament, their appointments have ignited discussions and speculation about future leadership and the direction of the government.







