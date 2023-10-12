President pushes for enhancement of science lecturers’ pay

President Yoweri Museveni has again advocated for the enhancement of salaries for senior science and engineering lecturers in public universities. Museveni was responding to Prof. Eli Katunguka, the Chairperson of the National Council for Higher Education who reported that public higher institutions of learning are finding it difficult to recruit and retain senior personnel and lecturers to teach science , engineering and architecture programmes because they are offered attractive packages in private institutions.