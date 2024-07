President pays tribute to late NRM vice-chairperson for Karamoja

President Museveni has paid tribute to the late Simon Peter Aleper, saying he was a man committed to improving the lives of the people of Karamoja. Aleper, who was the NRM Vice-Chairperson for Karamoja, died on Wednesday in a car accident. While speaking during a special prayer held at the NRM secretariat in Kampala, President Museveni committed to supporting Aleper's widow and children.