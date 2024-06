President Musevenit urges Ugandans to commit patriotism

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to emulate the late President of Tanzania Julius Nyerere. According to Museveni, Nyerere’s commitment to his country and religion have proved over time that he will always be one of the greatest African leaders. These remarks were contained in his message, relayed on his behalf by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the annual Nyerere prayers at the catholic martyrs’ shrine in Namugongo.