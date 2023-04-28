President Museveni warns officials on corruption

President Museveni has warned that government officials found guilty of corruption will be sent to prison, lose their jobs and the money diverted recovered from them. The president made the remarks during the 6th Joan Kagezi Memorial lecture. The address is called in honor of the late prosecutor Joan Kagezi who was gunned down in 2019, after she had prosecuted the 2010 July Kampala bombings. The president also highlighted that there is a need to expose the killers of Joan Kakezi who are said to be living abroad.