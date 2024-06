President Museveni urges Ugandans to dispel superstitions linked to census counting

President Museveni has urged Ugandans to abandon superstitions about counting the number of children they have being related to bad luck. He spoke at the launch of the 2024 National Population and Household Census preliminary results, addressing recent cases where some people refused to be counted because of their beliefs. The Uganda Bureau of Statistics says Uganda's current population is 45.9 million