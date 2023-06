President Museveni urges Muslims to embrace spirit of sacrifice during Eid Al Adha

With hours to the Islamic celebration of Eid Al Adha, President Museveni has challenged Muslims to develop a spirit of sacrifice, in the same way, Ibrahim expressed his readiness to hand over his son Isaac to God, as asked by the Angel. The call came during his Eid Al Aduha message. The president the spirit of sacrifice is not only critical in faith but also a seed for development.