President Museveni to fight job creation barriers

President Museveni has revealed that a special unit will be set up under the State House for investors to call in directly to raise complaints about those frustrating them in business. The president stated that corrupt politicians and technocrats are derailing the creation of more jobs by chasing away investors through demands for bribes and deliberate delays. Museveni, who was presiding over International Labour Day celebrations in Namutumba, says the vice has not spared the Parish Development Model, which otherwise has the potential of creating 70 million Jobs.