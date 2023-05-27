President Museveni tips Kalangala residents on value addition

President Museveni has tipped the people of Kalangala District to consider adding dairy and poultry farming to ongoing oil palm growing in order to create more wealth. The President's call came as he held his investment and wealth creation tour in Kalangala District. The President also commended the locals for embracing his wealth creation gospel and that he was able to testify to it following his earlier visits to two area residents who have been able to transform their lives through growing oil palm.