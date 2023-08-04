President Museveni tasks investors on value addition

President Museveni has re-echoed the need for Uganda's business community to add value to various agricultural products and minerals before exporting them. Museveni who was speaking at the 4th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO retreat at Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja says the country loses a lot of money by exporting cheap raw materials. He says business people in foreign countries who buy the raw materials and add value to them get more profits. He said the ban on timber exports is necessary because the local furniture makers can earn more money by exporting furniture.