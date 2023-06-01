President Museveni responds to the West's criticism of Uganda over Anti-Homosexuality law

President Yoweri Museveni staunchly defends his decision to sign the Homosexuality Bill into Law, sending a resolute message to the people of Uganda. In the face of mounting pressure and criticism, the President calls on all citizens to remain unwavering, emphasizing that no amount of intimidation or actions will weaken Uganda's resolve. The controversial bill has sparked significant debate both nationally and internationally.