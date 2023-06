President Museveni receives well-wishes as he recovers from COVID-19

As President Museveni recovers from COVID-19, the get-well messages are flooding in at State House, Nakasero. Today a group of young people in Kampala delivered theirs to State House Nakasero where the President is recuperating steadily in isolation. The President's Principal Private Secretary, Kenneth Omona, received the good wishes and revealed that President Museveni is responding well to treatment.