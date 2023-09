President Museveni presides over graduation of 2,234 prison officers

President Museveni is presiding over the graduation ceremonies for over 2234 prison officers at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Of these 200 are Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Prisons (CASPs), while 318 Cadet Principal Officers (CPOs), and 1,716 recruit warders and wardresses graduate. The passport ceremonies are the culmination of over one year of training new prison recruits. Here is a sneak peek of the ceremonies in Kololo.