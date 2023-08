President Museveni pardons 200 prisoners on health and humanitarian grounds

President Museveni has pardoned 200 prisoners on public health and humanitarian grounds in an instrument of pardon dated 20th August 2023. Among those pardoned is the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Jimmy Rwamafa who was jailed in 2018 for taking part in the embezzlement of 16.4 billion shillings that was meant to compensate pensioners.