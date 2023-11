President Museveni orders unruly herdsmen out of Acholi

President Museveni has ordered the cattle herders, also known as Balaalo who graze their animals on non-fenced farmland in the Greater North to leave the region within three weeks. this followed local concerns by locals in Acholi sub region, that the balaalo had forcefully occupied several tracts of land in Lango, Acholi and West Nile. The order came as President Museveni met with residents of Okidi, Atiak sub-county in Amuru district.