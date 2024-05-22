President Museveni mourns fallen Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed his condolences following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, describing him as a unifier and dedicated person. Speaking at the Iranian Embassy in Kampala, President Museveni recounted his recent meeting with President Raisi, highlighting his dedication and commitment to unity.

President Raisi passed away on 19th May, 2024, along with Iran Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials, in a helicopter crash near the village of Uzi in East Azerbaijan province. They were returning from the inauguration of the Qiz-Qalasi Dam, a joint Iran-Azerbaijan project on the Aras transboundary border river.

President Museveni expressed shock at the news of President Raisi's death, noting his active role in international affairs. He commended President Raisi's efforts to visit various countries, including Venezuela, Pakistan, India, and Russia, describing him as a very active person.

The President also assured the people of Iran of Uganda's solidarity and promised continued cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefit. He emphasized the long-standing relationship between Uganda and Iran, dating back to the early days of his government.

In response, H.E Majid Saffar, the Ambassador of Iran to Uganda, thanked President Museveni for his support, describing it as a testament to the deep bonds of friendship between Uganda and Iran. He praised President Raisi and Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as dedicated and visionary leaders whose loss has left their nation in mourning.

In honor of their service and sacrifice, the Supreme Leader of Iran has declared five days of national mourning. The First Vice-President, H.E. Mohammad Mokhber, has assumed the duties of the President until a new election is held within 50 days.

Advertisement

The event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian Embassy, including the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa.

The death of President Raisi is not only a loss to Iran but also to the international community. His legacy of dedication and unity will continue to inspire many.