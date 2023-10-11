President Museveni meets EAC delegation, lauds Pan-Africanist contribution

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met and discussed with a delegation from the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat, led by the Secretary-General, Hon. Dr. Peter Mathuki, at State House Entebbe today. During the meeting, President Museveni lauded fallen Pan-Africanists such as the late Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, former President of Tanzania, and the late Kwame Nkrumah, former President of Ghana, for their roles in fostering the formation and growth of the East African Community (EAC).