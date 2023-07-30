President Museveni looks to boost business ties with Serbia

President Museveni has arrived in Serbia for a two-day visit, in which he is looking to boost bilateral business ties with Uganda. The visit comes on the heels of a two-day visit to Russia and a further trip to Belarus, where he has made several bilateral agreements. The president was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who pledged total support and cooperation with Uganda by ensuring that the Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the two countries is implemented.