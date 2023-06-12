President Museveni lauds Omukama of Bunyoro during the 29th Empango Celebrations

President Museveni has lauded the Bunyoro Kingdom for their part in supporting government in promoting development initiatives like schools, hospitals and other social services. The commendation came as the Kingdom celebrated the 29th anniversary of the Omukama Iguru Gafabusa's accession to the throne. In a message read for him, by the prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, at Rukurato grounds in Hoima, the president explained the importance of cultural institutions in the growth and development of any society. He encouraged cultural leaders to embrace government programs aimed at improving household incomes.