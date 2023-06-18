President Museveni is set to deploy more troops in Kasese district

President Museveni has revealed that he will be deploying more troops into the south of the Rwenzori mountain, to eliminate any gaps exploited by the ADF, to enter into the country and cause more havoc to Uganda. The revelation came as the president made his first public response to the attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School, where 37 students were killed by alleged ADF rebels. Meanwhile, in Mpondwe where the attacks were made, there have been reports of some people fleeing Mpondwe for fear of future attacks.