President Museveni expresses readiness to join BRICS

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed commitment and willingness to lead Uganda into joining the BRICS group. In remarks delivered on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the summit in South Africa, the President noted that the BRICS is a much better option for Uganda, as its members ensure the sovereignty and interests of each member country as opposed to other world groups, which tend to impose their interests on other countries. President Museveni noted that the sovereignty of nations was historically provided for by God and as such should be respected.