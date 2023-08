President Museveni downplays potential impact of world bank funds suspension

President Yoweri Museveni has downplayed the role of loans and aid packages in Africa's social economic transformation. In a 27-page missive addressing the move by the World Bank to freeze some loans and aid meant for Uganda over the Anti-Homosexuality law, the President gives reassurance on how well the economy is able to perform without loans that turn out to be a source of distortion and stunted grow