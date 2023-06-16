President Museveni directs URA to up their game

A week after he went to isolation after contracting Covid-19, President Museveni made a public address. In the address, delivered virtually, following the presentation of the national budget, he implored the Uganda Revenue Authority to intensify its efforts in collecting taxes, to avoid shortfalls that affect government expenditure and service delivery. Museveni expressed concern that a huge chunk of the 2023/2024 budget or about 17 trillion shillings was going to be spent on debt servicing.