President Museveni directs land allocation for UAE investors to establish industrial hub

President Museveni recently directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to allocate land to United Arab Emirates investors at Bukalasa in the Luwero district to set up an industrial hub. Nabbanja says the Arab investors, currently in the country, are planning to add value to Uganda’s fruits and production of paper in the greater Luwero Sub-region, in a move aimed at fighting poverty in the area.