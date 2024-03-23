President Museveni defends Speaker Anita Among amid social media criticism

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has come to the defense of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, amidst a wave of criticism on social media regarding alleged corruption and extravagant spending within Parliament.

Addressing residents of Bukedea at Emokor Grounds on Saturday, President Museveni expressed support for Speaker Among.

"I have been hearing some people attacking her and other MPs... sometimes they may make mistakes, but within the NRM, we always come together to help and guide them," the President said.

The President's remarks come in the wake of increased scrutiny and online backlash directed at the Speaker under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition, focusing on alleged financial mismanagement within Parliament.

H.E. Museveni also stressed the real issue of being traitors who work for foreign interests.

"It is the traitors who are working for foreigners... those are the real traitors," President Museveni said.

He emphasized the importance of unity within the government system and praised Speaker Among for her cooperation, which he believes has helped prevent conflicts.

Additionally, President Museveni assured that his administration is closely monitoring the situation regarding social media attacks on Rt. Hon. Among and pledged to expose those behind such criticisms. He urged against public defamation.

"How can you talk so much on social media about Anita Among... there's something wrong with you," the President told te people of Bukedea.