President Museveni campaigns for Sam Engola Jr for Oyam North By-Elections

President Museveni has commended former Labour State Minister Charles Okello Engola for his role in fighting the lawlessness in northern Uganda. The president, who is in Oyam North to campaign for Engola commended the son for accepting to follow in his father's footsteps by advocating for peace and development. He called on the locals to support the NRM candidate, Sam Engola Jr so that they can benefit from better education and health services in the area. Today is the last day of campaigning with the poll expected to be held on Thursday.