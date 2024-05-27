President Museveni calls for more support to end Foot and Mouth disease

President Museveni has called for the manufacturing of more Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine doses to deal with the contagious viral livestock infection. The call came after it emerged that the Egyptian government recently provided Uganda with 10 million doses of Foot and Mouth Disease to Uganda at a subsidized price of 0.9 USD or 90 cents. According to Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze, the first consignment of 3 million doses has been delivered so far. Speaking from his Kisozi farm in Gomba District, the president said apart from the 16 million cows, there are goats, and pigs, among other domestic animals; which brings the number of livestock in the country to 44 million, and all of them requiring to be vaccinated. President Museveni also welcomed the partnership between the Egyptian and Ugandan governments through NARO, in research into a solution for the problem. He was confident that this would speed up the whole process.