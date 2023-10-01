President Museveni assures Algerian investors on milk exports

President Museveni has reassured Algerian investors that Uganda is ready to cooperate with them in boosting trade and investment between the two countries. The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation from Algeria headed by their Minister of Trade and Export Promotion, Tayeb Zitouni at State Lodge-Nakasero. The meeting came a day after Uganda and Algeria signed a trade deal to boost trade between the two countries. The deal opens the way for Uganda to boost Milk exports to Algeria. President Museveni also invited Algerian investors to work with their local counterparts to refine traditional herbs into workable conventional medicine. He cited the use of herbal extracts to develop Covidex; a drug well known for giving relief to patients of Coronavirus.