President Museveni arrives in Algeria on three day trip

President Museveni is on the second day of a three-day trip to Algeria at the invitation of the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. During the State visit, President Museveni and his host will witness the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding between various sectors from the two countries. The two Heads of State are expected to attend the first-ever business forum between Algeria and Uganda in Algiers. The two countries have strong regional, continental & international cooperation, especially through regional and international organizations such as the African Union (AU), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) and the United Nations. Uganda and Algeria enjoy warm and fraternal bilateral relations. Uganda has exported a number of items to Algeria including milk, coffee, beef, poultry and other agricultural products, although exports are still low. The export earnings from Algeria stood at $2 million, according to the Bank of Uganda 2020 report.