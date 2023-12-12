President Museveni and Olu of Warri discuss oil, a griculture collaboration

President Museveni met with His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the traditional king of the Kingdom of Warri in Delta State, Nigeria, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at State Lodge Nakasero. The discussions focused on oil exploration and agriculture processing. Regarding oil and gas, President Museveni mentioned Uganda's progress in the refinery and expressed willingness to collaborate on oil resource development. He encouraged ideas from the Nigerian delegation. In agriculture, President Museveni emphasized the importance of agro-processing and highlighted the enduring value of agriculture for Uganda. He cited the success of the dairy industry and urged continued focus on this sector. President Museveni advised traditional leaders, including Ogiame Atuwatse III, to unite Africans by emphasizing their shared heritage. Ogiame Atuwatse III acknowledged the president's impressive knowledge of Nigeria's recent political struggles. The Nigerian delegation, including Prince Toju Emiko and chiefs, discussed collaborations in oil and gas, agriculture, and training for youth. President Museveni also addressed cultural unity and historical linkages among Africans. Ogiame Atuwatse III, born on April 2, 1984, ascended to the throne as the 21