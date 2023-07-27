President Museveni, African leaders in Russia for Russia-Africa summit

"You cannot dictate which country we should relate with because Uganda is a sovereign country." The words of Minister for Information, Communication and Technology Dr. Chris Baryomunsi as he commented on President Yoweri Museveni’s current visit to Russia that comes at a time when some African countries have shied away from the Russia-Africa Summit fearing reprisal from the international community. Baryomunsi also told NTV that Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba is in Russia as a government official.