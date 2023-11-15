President Museveni accuses UN, Global Actors of fueling terrorism in Africa

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pointed fingers at the United Nations (UN) and what he calls "global policemen" for creating and sustaining terrorism in Africa.

In a recent statement following the 2023 Nyege Nyege festival, he commended security agencies for their efforts but criticized the UN's role.

"It is amazing how the UN can supervise and co-exist with killers of Congolese and Ugandans in Eastern Congo for the last 20 years, and they are not bothered at all," President Museveni tweeted, highlighting his concerns about the UN's actions in the region.

Museveni attributed the chaos in Libya and the Sahel region to these unnamed global actors.

Notably, weeks before the Nyege Nyege festival, both the US and British governments issued advisories cautioning their citizens against attending the event.

President Museveni dismissed these warnings as interference, stating, "These are mistake makers. If the situation was so bad, it would be us to advise people not to come to Uganda, not the British and the Americans."

Advertisement

The president also accused the UN of providing a haven for "empty-headed pigs" to gather, train, and exploit the resources of Congo, leading to the loss of Congolese lives and occasionally endangering Ugandans. Museveni asserted that this interference undermines the economic future of the Great Lakes region.

The president's strong words come amid heightened international scrutiny and warnings due to recent attacks by the ADF on tourists and Ugandans.



