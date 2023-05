President: Army should take responsibility for Engola’s murder

President Yoweri Museveni has said the recent murder of Col Charles Engola at the hands of his UPDF bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiiti has revealed some issues, which the army needs to resolve. The President who was speaking at the state funeral for the deceased minister called on the UPDF to put its house in order. Meanwhile, Engola's family says they have forgiven Private Wilson Sabiiti.