Preparations for the consecration of West Rwenzori diocese Bishop complete

Preparations for the consecration and installation of the West Rwenzori Diocese are almost complete, with Christians eagerly awaiting the ceremonies on Sunday. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, is expected at St. Barnabas Church of Uganda in Bundibugyo to consecrate and install Bishop Barnabas Tibaijuka. According to the archdeacon of the diocesan cathedral, Rev. Julius Tumwesigye, all preparations are virtually complete. The service is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.