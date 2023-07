Premier Nabbanja builds agricultural connections with Italy

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has welcomed a partnership between Uganda and the association of breeders in Italy. While touring Alan farm, an agriculture high technology farm engaged in cattle keeping, Nabbanja noted that the work done on the farm can help to transform the local cattle in Uganda to start producing more milk. Nabbanja says that the technology being used will greatly improve Ugandans farms and increase profitability.