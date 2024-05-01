PPDA monitors accountability of Seed School construction

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority has directed contractors responsible for government seed schools, funded under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Program, to provide timely accountability for the works being executed. Board members of PPDA are currently in the Bunyoro Sub-Region to monitor the progress and implementation of the construction of Seed Schools. Dr. Levi Kabagambe, a PPDA Procurement Specialist, states that accountability for all Seed Schools is being assessed to ensure value for money.