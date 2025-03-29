Power woes resurface as Umeme’s concession nears end

Electricity distributor Umeme is set to end its concession with the government on Tuesday. However, with the end of the concession, some of its clients, who have previously enjoyed its services, are an unhappy lot these days due to the many power cuts that had long been forgotten. Many night businesses and those that rely on electricity supply say they are frustrated by the inconsistent supply. As our reporter found, some are worried that this could be one of Umeme's parting gifts to its clientele.