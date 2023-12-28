Power project workers impregnated 31 women, girls

A lot has been achieved in the construction of the Nyamugasani Hydro project for the people of Kyarumba town council since 2017. However, the district authorities are concerned that employees of the Danish-owned hydropower plant impregnated 31 women and girls, some as young as 15. The district authorities are looking to track down the whereabouts of the perpetrators to be held accountable for their children and the young single mothers left behind.