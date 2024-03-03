POST COVID-19 RECOVERY: Questions abound about how relief monies were spent

Uganda, like many other Low-Income Countries, faced significant economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One aspect of this recovery strategy was the utilization of Special Drawing Rights or SDRs, which are international reserve assets created by the International Monetary Fund to provide much-needed liquidity to countries facing economic crises. In August 2021, Uganda received a significant allocation of SDRs worth approximately USD 492 million, to contribute to the country's recovery efforts. However, while the SDRs helped Uganda through the difficult COVID-19 years, the utilization of these funds has not been transparent, which raises broader concerns about Uganda’s rising public debt and economic recovery.