Portal where investors can share concerns is launched

President Museveni has launched the Electronic Investor Protection Portal, which will assist both local and foreign investors in submitting complaints about corruption, bribes, and delays directly to the office of the president. The State House Investors Protection Unit, headed by Colonel Edith Nakalema, collaborated with the National Information Technology Authority to develop the portal. DANIEL KIBET reports that the platform enables the president to directly monitor how government agencies respond to complaints raised by investors.