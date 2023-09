Poor conditions plague primary school in Serere

Pupils and teachers at Olobai Kasilo Primary School in Bugondo Sub-county, Serere District, are increasingly concerned about its deteriorating condition. Learners in the boarding section sleep on the floor, enduring cold nights due to broken windows in most dormitories, with no beds available, and according to the headteacher, Charles Ariong, the pit latrines are insufficient for the school's population.