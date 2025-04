Ponsiano Lwakataka wins Masaka rally

In motor rallying, Ponsiano Lwakataka secured a second consecutive round of the National Rally Championship by winning today’s Masaka Rally. Lwakataka, who also won the first round of the championship in Mbarara, maintained his day-one lead, further boosting his hopes of clinching this year’s National Rally Championship. The next event on the motorsport calendar is the Pearl of Africa Rally, which kicks off next month.